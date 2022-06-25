Responding to liar like Imran Khan beneath my dignity: Brig. Ranjha

Former Punjab anti-graft chief Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha has said that he considers responding to allegations from a liar like Imran Khan beneath his dignity and asked him to refrain from targeting the military in his senseless tirades.

In a TV interview on Friday, when asked why Imran Khan continues to accuse him of influencing election results, Muzaffar said the former prime minister has lost his mind after being voted out from the office of the prime minister.

“People should not at all give importance to what Imran Khan says as he has lost his mind,” the retired brigadier added.

During the interview, the former DG of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment also questioned the honesty of Imran Khan and asked why he did not raise this issue while he was in the office of the prime minister?

“He just wants to make my mother-like institution controversial by resurrecting this issue,” he said adding that Imran Khan is a “morally, financially, intellectually and socially corrupt person”.

The retired brigadier also warned Imran Khan of the consequences if the smear campaign against him continues.

He said he will drag Imran Khan to court and other forums if he continues to accuse him of malpractices.

“Since he has accused me publicly, I reiterate my offer of formulating an independent commission to investigate the election manipulation charges,” Muzaffar stressed while adding, “But before that let’s sign an affidavit that whosoever is found guilty would be awarded capital punishment.”

On June 22, Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged that Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ranjha had abused his power as the director-general of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment to ‘engineer’ 2013 elections in favor of the PML-N.