Pakistan sprinters eye medals at Qosanov Memorial Athletics Championships

Pakistan’s sprinters have made a great start at the Qosanov Memorial International Athletics Championships as Shajjar Abbas and Abdul Mueed Baloch have qualified for the final of 100m and 400m events, respectively.

The two-day, June 25-26, event is currently taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Abbas also set the national record by completing his 100m heat in 10.38 seconds. The record was previously held by Afzal Baig, who clocked 10.42 seconds during the 2005 Islamic Games.

The finals of 100m and 400m events will take place later, today.

Apart from the Baloch and Abbas, Shahnawaz (Discus Throw), Sohail Amir (1500 and 5000m race) and Shehroze (High Jump) are also participating in the event.

Alhamdullilah.I with Shajar Abbas, Amir, Sheroz & Shanawaz have left for 31st Qosanov Memorial International Athletics Championships Almaty, Kazakhstan to represent Pakistan. We request everyone for prayers and support.❤🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/eWButwuOyP — Abdul Mueed Baloch(Baloch Bolt). (@Balochbolt) June 22, 2022

Recently, Pakistani athletes also bagged five medals, including two gold, during the second Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran.

Pakistan’s sprinters Abbas and Baloch bagged gold and bronze medal, respectively, in the 200m race.

Abbas crossed the finishing line in 20.91 seconds, which is a new competition record for gold in Mashad. Meanwhile, Baloch took 21.41 seconds to finish in third place.

Mueed won silver medal in the 400m event by finishing the race in 46.73 seconds, which is a new men’s national record for Pakistan in the event.

Mohammad Yasir won a gold medal in Javelin Throw. Meanwhile, Shehroz Khan won a silver medal in the High Jump event.