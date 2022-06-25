Hollywood celebs disappointed with ban on abortions in the US

Hollywood celebrities have shared heartbreaking reactions to the US Supreme Court ruling on ending the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.

Popular singer Billie Eilish was performing at a concert last night when the ruling was announced. Taking to the stage, she shared: “⁩Today is a very dark day for women in America. I can’t bear to think about it anymore.”

Taylor Swift wrote: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Viola Davis added: “And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people.”

Mariah Carrey continued: “It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes.”

Elizabeth Banks said: “This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights.”

Others also weighed in their disappointment.