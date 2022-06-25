MQM-P once again presses for Sindh governor’s appointment

MQM delegation comprising Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Waseem Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel called on the prime minister at the PAF Base Faisal.

MQM-P leaders pressed for early appointment of Sindh governor. It also asked PM Shehbaz for implementation of the agreement signed between MQM and PML-N.

In March, MQM-P signed two separate agreements with the PPP and PML-N for switching sides and joining opposition forces for the ouster of then prime minister Imran.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former president Afis Ali Zardari were the guarantors for the implementation of the MQM-PML-N agreement, while JUI-F chief and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the agreement with the PML-N which relates to the federal government, MQM-P was promised Sindh governorship and two ministries in the federal government. It was also agreed that once in power, PML-N government would expedite development projects of Karachi.

MQM-P had proposed the names of former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, former senator Nasreen Jalil and Amir Chishti.

The government agreed on Nasreen Jalil’s name. In May, PM Shehbaz sent the summary to appoint Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor to President Arif Alvi. But she has not yet been appointed the governor.