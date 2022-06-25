Pakistan’s record-breaking mountaineer Kashif rues lack of government support

Pakistan’s record-breaking mountaineer Shehroze Kashif is unhappy with the lack of government support despite making the country proud at a young age.

Recently, Kashif became the youngest mountaineer ever to scale the top five highest mountain peaks in the world. Kashif, also known as the ‘The Broad Boy’, achieved the unique feat after summiting 8463m-high Makalu – the fifth highest mountain in the world last month.

In 2021, Kashif etched his name in Guinness World Records as the world’s youngest climber to summit the world’s two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high K2 — in the same year.

“After I summitted Mount Everest, nobody even received my phone call,” Kashif told Geo News. “I was supposed to receive Rs5 million as reward for climbing Everest, however I have not even received Rs1 million so far.”

“I’m forced to take loans in order to pursue mountaineering and make records for Pakistan,” he added. “My father sold his house and plot to support me in the past but now even he is unable to fund me.”

Kashif hopes that the private sector will step in to help him so that he can continue his mountaineering career.

“After receiving no financial support from federal and provincial governments, I’m forced to turn to private sponsors for help,” he concluded.

It must be noted that, earlier in June this year, President Dr. Arif Alvi met renowned Pakistani mountaineers, Kashif, Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi, in Islamabad.

Alvi praised the mountaineers for their commendable performance in a difficult sport.

He also urged the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board to help out these mountaineers in terms of career development.