Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Lifestyle » Music

WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh dances to her favourite song, Pasoori

Shae Gill & Ali Sethi's song is being loved by the masses
Samaa Web Desk Jun 25, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pasoori has been topping charts across the world and Bollywood celebrities are loving the song too - including Rakul Preet Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video in which she was grooving the Shae Gill and Ali Sethi’s Pasoori.

She also captioned the video: “Feels for my current favourite song.”

Coke Studio’s Pasoori is being loved by audiences worldwide. Many Bollywood celebrities are also listening to it on repeat and several musicians are recreating it as well.

Pasoori

Rakul Preet Singh

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div