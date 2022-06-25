Shah Rukh Khan releases first look of Pathaan to celebrate 30 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood and to celebrate 30 years in the industry, the actor revealed the first look of his upcoming film, Pathaan.

King Khan clocked 30 years in Bollywood, as he made a groundbreaking debut in Deewana back in 1992.

The film garnered him overnight success and Shah Rukh Khan went on to become the biggest star in Bollywood.

However, since the failure of Zero back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan had been missing from the silver screen - and the pandemic didn’t help the case either.

But reports of his upcoming film Pathaan had started making rounds and fans were eagerly waiting for him to share some news.

To mark his 30 years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans with the first look of Pathaan.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a series of photos of his character as Pathaan, and wrote: “30 years and not counting because your love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is set to hits screens early next year.