Pakistan’s positivity ratio soars past 3% as covid-19 claims another life

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed 435 new coronavirus cases and one death throughout the country during the past 24 hours as authorities advise caution.

A total of 13,654 diagnostic tests were conducted during the same time period, of which 3.19% lead to Covid-positive results.

The number of critical patients jumped to 87 from 80.

Authorities have advised caution as well as vaccination to protect against the infection.

On Thursday, Sindh health officials had asked the provincial government to make masks, social distancing and other Covid-19 SOPs mandatory.

They had also requested the government to impose limits on the number of guests to 300 vaccinated individuals for an indoor wedding and 500 for an outdoor event.

Among the list of recommended restrictions were checking vaccination cards in ‘high–risk’ areas and reducing the occupancy rate of passengers in public transport to 70%.