PM in Karachi, Covid-19 claims one life, Super tax on big industries

PM Shehbaz in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on a short trip to Karachi today, attended the Pakistan Naval Academy midshipmen and short service commission course passing out parade.

Out of the 43 commissioned officers, 19 officers are from friendly countries including Palestine, Qatar and Bahrain.

The prime minister will also meet MQM and PML-N leaders.

He would then visit Benazirabad to condole the death of Asif Ali Zardari’s mother.

Covid-19 claims one life

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed 435 new coronavirus cases and one death throughout the country during the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,654 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, of which 3.19% lead to Covid-positive results.

The number of critical patients jumped from 80 to 87.

Authorities have advised caution as well as vaccination to protect against the infection.

On Thursday, Sindh health officials had asked the provincial government to make masks, social distancing and other Covid-19 SOPs mandatory.

They had also requested the government to impose limits on the number of guests to 300 vaccinated individuals for an indoor wedding and 500 for an outdoor event.

Among the list of recommended restrictions were checking vaccination cards in ‘high –risk’ areas and reducing the occupancy rate of passengers in public transport to 70%.

10% super tax on ‘big industries’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday to impose a 10% Super Tax on big industries.

Addressing the nation on Friday, the prime minister had claimed that the decisions taken by the government will save Pakistan from bankruptcy. The government had to make tough decisions that will be beneficial in the long term, he added.

He said that the 10% super tax, which will be used for poverty elimination, have been imposed on industries including as cement, steel, sugar industry, oil and gas, fertilizers, LNGs, banking sector, manufacturing industries, and automobiles.

Pakistan questions unilateral sanctions on Russia

Pakistan has questioned the decision by the West to unilaterally impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as the measure has also been affecting developing nations including Pakistan.

The ban has sparked an oil price crisis which has been exacting a heavy toll on countries like Pakistan after oil imports became expensive.

Hotels, restaurants in Sindh allowed to open late into night on Saturdays

Exactly a week after the Sindh Government imposed timing restrictions on businesses to conserve energy amid energy shortfall, it announced on Friday that the eateries can stay open on Saturdays late into the night.

The home department of Sindh has also issued a notification in this regard.

The Sindh government has apparently replicated the move taken by the Punjab government last week when it announced complete closure of markets in Lahore on Sundays but relaxed timings on Saturdays.

The notification read that the previous timing restrictions will not be applicable to the businesses on Saturday. The hotel, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes can stay open till 11:30pm, it read.

Two terrorists killed in DI Khan

The armed forces on Friday killed two terrorists after a heavy fire exchange in Dera Ismail Khan – commonly known as DI Khan – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Both terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire in the DI Khan.

SBP says all designs of commemorative Rs75 banknote are fake

State Bank of Pakistan has denied issuing any design of a commemorative Rs75 banknote for the 75th Independence Day.