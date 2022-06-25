PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on a day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi on Saturday morning on a day-long visit.

Upon arrival in Karachi, he was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

His first stop was Pakistan Naval Academy Manora where he attended the passing out parade of 25th Short Service Commission.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said the importance of naval forces has increased during modern times.

PM Shehbaz said that he was happy women cadets in the commissioning parade.

The prime minister will also meet a delegation of leaders of the government’s allied party Muttahida Qaumi Movement. During the meeting, Karachi’s development package will be discussed.

Later on, the prime minister is also expected to visit Benazirabad to offer condolence to former president Asif Ali Zardari on his mother’s demise.