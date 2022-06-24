Two terrorists killed in DI Khan by armed forces: ISPR

The armed forces on Friday killed two terrorists after a heavy fire exchange in Dera Ismail Khan – commonly known as DI Khan – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said this in a statement.

Both terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire in the DI Khan.

ISPR in the statement said that arms and explosive material were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists. The militants were also involved in attacks on the Pakistan Army

Earlier on June 19, the armed forces killed six terrorists belonging to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in intelligence based operation (IBO) in Balochistan.

As per the press release, the IBO was conducted on the information of the presence of terrorists in the general area of Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom, Balochistan.

The security forces conducted an operation to apprehend them but once the troops started a clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces.

ISPR in its statement said six terrorists belonging to BLF have been killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in attacks on the check posts of the security forces besides the recent planting of IEDs on security forces convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

In addition, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants which were intended to be used by them for disrupting peace and security in the area.