FactCheck: All designs of commemorative Rs75 banknote are fake

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has denied issuing any design of a commemorative Rs75 banknote for the 75th Independence Day celebrated on August 14.

The central bank’s official Twitter account shared a tweet in this regard as it termed all designs of commemorative banknote - visible on social media - as ‘fake’.

“#SBP clarifies that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th independence day of Pakistan is Fake,” the tweet said.

SBP spokesperson separately said in a statement that no design of the banknote had been made public.

Earlier, design of a commemorative banknote had run rife on different social media platforms which was said to be issued by SBP.