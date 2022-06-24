US transfers Gitmo detainee Asadullah al-Afghani to Afghanistan

The US on Friday announced that it will be releasing Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin linked Asadullah Haroon “al-Afghani” Gul from its notorious detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Known as Gul, he will be repatriated to his native Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the US Department of Defence on Friday, Gul is being transferred following an order from a district court in the US District of Columbia which had ruled that the United States no longer has a legal basis to justify the prisoner’s continued detention.

Previously, on October 7, 2021, a Periodic Review Board (PRB) comprising senior officials from the US Departments of Defense, State, Justice, and Homeland Security; and the offices of the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; determined that Gul was eligible for transfer.

The US thanked the Qatar government for its assistance in this matter.

Who is Gul

Gul was a member of Hezb-e-Islami (HIG), which is led by the former prime minister of Afghanistan Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Born in Afghanistan, Gul and his family had fled to Pakistan to escape the war. The refugee camps he lived in had other elements of HIG present, he ultimately joined the HIG.

But this was not before he secured education, including a degree in economics and mastering four languages.

Following his detention in June 2007, he was assessed to be a member of the Afghan Taliban having connections with facilitators and high-ranking individuals in the Taliban and Al Qaeda. He was described as being a foot soldier and an associate of HIG with direct access to Hekmatyar and other high-ranking officials including Sayed Shah Agha, Yar Khan, Sher Wali and others.

He was detained in hopes of extracting information relating to the movement of Arab members of Al Qaeda, particularly their alleged escape into Pakistan.

Why is he being released

In a habeas corpus case filed in the Columbia district court, it was argued that Gul had been arrested for his links with the HIG.

However, following a 2016 agreement between Hekmatyar and the Afghan government, all hostilities between HIG and the US government had ceased.

“Detainees who are not a member of Al Qaeda or the Taliban must be released if their organization is no longer engaged in hostilities with the United States,” the petition argued.

It further argued that the US has released all other members of the HIG, including those with ties to Al Qaeda and thus Gul should be released too.