Another polio case confirmed in North Waziristan

Health authorities on Friday confirmed that they had detected the poliovirus active in another child. This is the 11th case to be confirmed so far this year.

According to a statement from the Federal Health Ministry, the latest case was detected in a toddler in North Waziristan.

Stool samples taken from an eight-month-old toddler in Union Council-7 of Mir Ali in North Waziristan tested positive for the wild poliovirus (WPV) during tests conducted at laboratories of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

So far, all cases detected in the country have been reported from North Waziristan. Of these, eight cases have been reported from Mir Ali alone.

Emergency measures to stop polio

Responding to news about the latest case, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that they are taking emergency steps to curb the spread of the poliovirus in the country.

We need cooperation from the entire nation to eradicate polio, he said.

Noting that polio was preventable, he urged parents to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease to safeguard their future.

People from all strata of society will have to play their part to eradicate polio from the country, he said.