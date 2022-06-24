Three of a family die of Congo virus in Peshawar

Health officials in Peshawar have said that at least three people, all members of the same family, have died due to suspected Congo virus infections while another four remain under treatment at health centres in Peshawar.

According to a report by the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services which probed the Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases being reported in the province, cases were reported earlier in the week, SAMAA TV’s Imran Musazai reported.

The report, prepared by a seven-member investigative team of the IDSRS, said that they were intimated about a suspected Congo Fever case by the Isolation Unit at the Hayatabad Medical Center (HMC) on June 21.

The first report pertained to three suspected patients from Lower Kurram. Two of the patients were identified as brothers Saddam and Wahid Gul. They were accompanied by their friend Shoaib Amir.

READ: NIH issues warning over Congo virus

All three were butchers and cattle handlers. While the Lower Kurram district health office (DHO) dispatched response teams, the patients were shifted to HMC in Peshawar for treatment.

Of the three, 26-year-old Saddam Gul tested negative for the virus while 32-year-old Wahid Gul and 31-year-old Shoaib Amir tested positive.

Separately two cases were reported from the Kafor Dheri area on the outskirts of Peshawar. One of the patients, identified as 25-year-old Derwaish Afzal, fell victim to the virus.

In the other case, 55-year-old Amir Gul Badin, who is a neighbor of Afzal, is admitted to HMC and showing suspected symptoms of CCHF. However, the results of his clinical test for CCHF are awaited.

An investigation conducted by the Peshawar DHO determined that last week, Derwaish’s father and brother had perished after displaying symptoms similar to the ones displayed by the youth from Mathra Warsak before his demise.

Moreover, the health authorities said that 50-year-old Muhammad Qaim from Nangarhar, Afghanistan came to the hospital with complaints of high fever, petechial haemorrhages, severe body aches and very low platelet counts. He was treated in the isolation ward with regular blood transfusions. He was discharged after making a recovery.

To guard against further cases of the Congo virus, the health officials said that an advisory on the virus has been shared apart from taking other measures to enhance awareness about preventive measures.