Hotels, restaurants in Sindh allowed to open late into night on Saturdays

Exactly a week later when the Sindh Government imposed timing restrictions on businesses to conserve energy amid shortfall, it announced on Friday that the eateries can stay open on Saturdays late into the night.

The home department of Sindh has also issued a notification in this regard.

The Sindh government has apparently replicated the move taken by the Punjab government last week when it announced complete closure of markets in Lahore on Sundays but relaxed timings on Saturdays.

The notification read that the previous timing restrictions will not be applicable to the businesses on Saturday. The hotel, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes can stay open till 11:30pm, it read.

Exactly a week earlier, the Sindh government had ordered all the markets, shops, bazaars, and shopping malls in the province to close their businesses at 9pm every day in an attempt to conserve energy as the country faces a growing power shortfall.

The Sindh home secretary issued the order which took effect at 5pm on June 17 and would remain in force for a month until July 16.

The government had also ordered all the wedding halls and banquet halls to shut down by 10:30pm while all the hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes had been told to close by 11pm.

However, some establishments had been granted exemption from this order. Medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops can operate late into the night.