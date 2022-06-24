PCB to challenge IPL’s proposed extended window in a ‘very forceful manner’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will challenge Indian Premier League (IPL)’s proposed extended window at the next ICC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July.

After the addition of two new teams this year, the duration of the IPL has increased from around 50 days to over two months.

The extension in IPL’s window is not good for the PCB as its players don’t participate in the cash-rich league.

“There hasn’t been any announcement on increasing the [IPL] window,” Raja said during a press conference in Lahore after the PCB’s 69th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting. “I have views on it which we’ll raise at the ICC platform in the July meeting.”

“My point is clear, if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC,” he added.

Recently, India’s cricket board said that it has sold the broadcast rights of the IPL tournament for the next five seasons to global media giants for an eye-popping $6.2 billion.

The amount paid for the rights to one of the world’s most watched sports contests dwarfs the $2.55 billion that Star India paid in 2017 for the previous five seasons to 2022.

Star, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the domestic TV rights for the coming five seasons of the annual two-month competition from 2023 to 2027 for $3.01 billion, the BCCI said.

But the digital rights were auctioned off for even more — $3.04 billion — reflecting the expectation that more people in India and abroad will watch the matches on digital devices.