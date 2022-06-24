SC declares arrests without warrants legal in narcotics cases

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ruled that arrests made without arrest warrants in cases related to narcotics are legal.

The decision came during the during the hearing of a petition against the Peshawar High Court’s decision to not grant bail to the petitioner.

Petitioner, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, had filed a petition against concurrent decisions of the Peshawar High Court and the trial court to deny his application for bail after arrest. He was booked under section 9(d) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 2019 (KPK Act of 2019) for possession of narcotics over 1kg. The offence is punishable by death or life imprisonment along with up to Rs1 million in fine.

As per the case details, local police had received information that Shah was involved in sale of Charas (a type of hashish). To confirm this, police personnel in plain clothes made a purchase from him.

Later on, the police then raided Shah’s house and arrested him. They also recovered two closed packets of charas, each weighing 1205 grams and one open packet weighing 810 grams.

The petitioner had contended that since the police did not obtain the requisite search warrant for conducting the raid as required under section 27 of the KPK Act of 2019, the recovery was made in violation of the law and cannot be used to connect the petitioner with the commission of the alleged offence.

The court referring to an earlier verdict by a three-member bench of the apex court that section 20 of the CNSA of 1997 “are directory in nature, and conducting the raid, without obtaining a search warrant, would not in itself suffice to vitiate the trial.”

Justice Yahya Afridi in his six-page long verdict ruled that non-compliance of section 27 of the KPK Act 2019 do not affect the admissibility of the narcotics seized during the raid without warrant.

“We hold that the provisions of section 27 of the KPK Act of 2019, which are identical to the provisions of section 20 of the CNSA of 1997, are also directory in nature, and their noncompliance though may entail departmental disciplinary action or penal action or both against the delinquent police official, but do not affect the admissibility of the fact of recovery of the narcotics in evidence before the trial court,” Justice Afirdi ruled.

He said the fact that the warrant was not issued before the raid was “not a sufficient ground to grant bail.”

The court dismissed the petition.