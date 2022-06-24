Pakistan questions unilateral sanctions against Russia

Pakistan has questioned the decision by the West to unilaterally impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as the measure has also been affecting developing nations including Pakistan.

The ban has sparked an oil price crisis which has been exacting a heavy toll on countries like Pakistan after oil imports became expensive. Pakistan is also unable to import energy from its western neighbor as Iran remains under sanctions.

A ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA) spokesperson on Friday said that if sanctions had to be used, they “should be used through the mechanisms that are internationally available that is through the UN.”

The spokesperson said that Pakistan made its position clear on the Ukraine war “from the beginning and it remains the same.”

“The situation is unfortunate, and it has led to many consequences, which have serious impact on the international community, including particularly the developing countries, and … on countries like Pakistan and others who are facing the consequences of the situation. And perhaps these consequences are further aggravated and complicated by the sanctions that come into play.”

The spokesperson was asked to comment on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent comments against sanctions on Russia.

The MOFA spokesperson also confirmed that Pakistan summoned the Canadian high commissioner to Pakistan on Thursday to protest remarks by a Canadian member of parliament about a proposed visit of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. This visit was later canceled due to the pandemic.

“We have taken up this issue with the Canadian government. We have underlined that freedom of expression entails responsibility, and that Pakistan takes serious exception to the baseless and unsubstantiated remarks that have been made.”

In response to another question, the spokesperson said that it was not in their knowledge if any country had raised objections to Pakistan holding talks with the TTP through the Kabul regime.

The MOFA spokesperson also said that Pakistan’s position about India had not changed and that a statement by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in line with that position.