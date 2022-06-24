Shahir Afridi needs sponsors to fight Indian boxer

Pakistani boxer Shahir Afridi is in need of sponsors to fund his title fight against Indian boxer.

Afridi, who also serves at the Rapid Response Force of the Sindh Police, will defend his Asian Boxing Federation title in the fight on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I won the Asian title by defeating a boxer [Vachayan Khamon] from Thailand after a tough fight of eight rounds,” said Afridi in a video message. “I will defend this title against Indian boxer and want to make Pakistan proud once again.”

The 27-year-old has also revealed that he needs around 12 thousand dollars for the fight.

“I need sponsors from the private sector in order to take care of my expenses,” he said. “I would also like to request the Sindh and Federal government to help me out with funds.”

“Boxing is an expensive sport as we have to pay for the belt title fees along with fight purse and accommodation of boxer. The total amount will be around 10-12 thousand dollars,” he added.

Afridi, who is also known as the Markhor, has participated in five professional fights so far, which includes four wins and one draw.