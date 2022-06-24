Pakistan receives transfer of $2.3 billion from China

Pakistan has received a loan transfer of $2.3 billion from a consortium of Chinese banks, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announce Friday afternoon.

The much-needed loan will bolster the country’s depleting forex reserves, which stood at $14,210.4 before the Chinese banks deposited the money.

“I am pleased to announce that Chinese consortium loan of RMB 15 billion (roughly $2.3 billion) has been credited into SBP account today, increasing our foreign exchange reserves,” Mifta Ismail said in a tweet.

Earlier this month Miftah announced that China had agreed to refinance a $2.3 billion loan facility for Pakistan, two months after an earlier loan matured in March and Beijing withdrew its deposit.

On Wednesday, he said that a consortium of Chinese banks had signed the loan and the transfer would be made within a day or two.

China had originally deposited around $2.2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan in March 2019.

Pakistan is also inching towards a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next loan tranche of $1 billion. A major breakthrough was reported earlier this week when the government agreed to revise revenue targets upwards and reverse some of the personal income tax reliefs for salaried individuals.