Money » Finance

Pakistan receives transfer of $2.3 billion from China

Forex reserves to increase
Samaa Money Jun 24, 2022
Pakistan has received a loan transfer of $2.3 billion from a consortium of Chinese banks, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announce Friday afternoon.

The much-needed loan will bolster the country’s depleting forex reserves, which stood at $14,210.4 before the Chinese banks deposited the money.

“I am pleased to announce that Chinese consortium loan of RMB 15 billion (roughly $2.3 billion) has been credited into SBP account today, increasing our foreign exchange reserves,” Mifta Ismail said in a tweet.

Earlier this month Miftah announced that China had agreed to refinance a $2.3 billion loan facility for Pakistan, two months after an earlier loan matured in March and Beijing withdrew its deposit.

On Wednesday, he said that a consortium of Chinese banks had signed the loan and the transfer would be made within a day or two.

China had originally deposited around $2.2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan in March 2019.

Pakistan is also inching towards a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next loan tranche of $1 billion. A major breakthrough was reported earlier this week when the government agreed to revise revenue targets upwards and reverse some of the personal income tax reliefs for salaried individuals.

forex reserves

Pakistan-China

