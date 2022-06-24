Nisha Sultan eager to make Pakistan proud in netball

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nisha Sultan, who has won multiple medals at national and regional level, is eager to make Pakistan proud in netball.

Nisha is skillful player who can dodge her opponents on the court through clever movements and athleticism.

She will also represent Pakistan at the upcoming Singapore’s Junior Girls Netball series, which is set to take place between June 28-30.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Nisha said that she is keen on promoting the talent in Gilgit-Baltistan in the future.

“I want to do something for the girls of Gilgit Baltistan in the future, after completing my studies. I want to ensure that the talent there gets proper recognition. I want them to participate at the national and international level like me,” she said.

President of Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain believes that women should actively participate in the sports while also praising Nisha.

“I think Nisha’s career is a great example for other players,” said Arain. “It [Netball] is a cheap game with four quarters of seven minutes each. If you train consistently for two hours every day, you stand of good chance to represents departments and earn a handsome salary.”

Netball is an exciting and skillful game. It includes two teams of seven players each, who strive to keep or gain possession of the ball.

Through running, jumping, throwing and catching, a team moves the ball into its goal circle from where a goal may be scored. On the other hand, the opponent uses defensive movements and strategies to prevent this from happening. The team with the greater number of goals is the winner of the match.