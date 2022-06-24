KCR project can’t be completed outside CPEC, says Railways Minister Saad Rafique

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project has become a sensitive point, adding that the project could only be completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The federal minister visited the headquarters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) in Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

Addressing the reporters after meeting MQM-P leaders, he vowed to lay foundation of developing KCR under CPEC, adding that the project could not be developed otherwise.

He said the Orange Line project in Lahore was also built on the same model.

He said that completion of the project is the long-standing demand of MQM-P while claiming that the federal and provincial governments and MQM-P have developed consensus on completion of the project.

Answering questions by the reporters, he said that the project would have been completed if there were no encroachments.

The minister said that the government is trying to upgrade Sukkur Airport to international standards while emphasizing the need for making the Hyderabad Airport operational again.

Speaking about Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line (ML-1) project, he said that the government wants to complete the route from Karachi to Rohri in the first phase of the project.

He said that although the past relation with MQM-P witnessed ups and downs but the party is their ‘political need’.