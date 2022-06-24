Over 700 livestock die as unexpected snowfall blankets valleys of Kashmir

Almost every year when the snow starts melting on the mountains, people in the mountainous regions of Azad Kashmir head back to their homes they leave during winter. By June, snow is totally melted and shepherds are busy collecting fodder for their livestock for the next winter.

But this year it’s a whole different story. Unexpected snowfall in June — caused by a drastic climate change – is taking its toll.

Heavy snowfall has disrupted the life and summer practices of the local population.

State Disaster Management Authority has said that over 700 animals have died because of extreme cold weather in different areas of Kashmir.

Officials said some shepherds were rescued from the Noori Top, a tourist site at 13,400 feet, but their cattle could not be recovered.

A Bakarwal family has also lost their house as the walls collapsed under heavy snowfall.

Snowfall and landslides caused by rains have blocked several arteries in high-altitude areas.

The district administration has advised, particularly the tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in the snowbound and landslide-prone areas in the prevailing weather conditions.