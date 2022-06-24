Ahmed Shehzad says he wasn’t backed like Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s out-of-favour opener Ahmed Shehzad believes that he wasn’t backed by the team management like India has done with Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Shehzad, who played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is for Pakistan, said that senior players can’t digest the success of youngster in Pakistan.

“I have said this before and I will say it again, Kohli’s career picked off amazingly because he found MS Dhoni but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your own people cannot stand your success,” said Shehzad.

“Our own senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket.

“Kohli’s been struggling for form for the past two years, I was cast aside after two matches. I was told to perform in the Faisalabad tournament and I was the highest score there but still I was not handed another chance.”

The right-hander was also confident that he will make a comeback in the national side in the future.

“I am focusing on my hard work and I am forever going to remain confident of a return on international stage. I trust Allah Almighty and it is not a hope but my belief that it will happen once again,” he concluded.