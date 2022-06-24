The rupee falters against the US dollar

The Pakistani rupee could not resume its rally against the US dollar on Friday, a day after gaining Rs4.7.

The value of the US dollar increased by 25 paisas, or 0.12%, to close at Rs207.48 on Friday.

The report of Pakistan’s forex reserves dipping significantly on the account of debt servicing affected the US dollar rate, says SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman.

The State Bank of Pakistan announced Thursday evening that Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves had dropped by $748 million to $14,210.4.

In the open market, the value of the US dollar rose to Rs208.5 from Rs208.

Open Market Operation

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan has also injected Rs591 billion into the money market to improve liquidity.