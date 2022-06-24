PTI Azadi March case: Imran Khan gets interim bail till July 6

An Islamabad District and Sessions Court granted former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)chief Imran Khan interim bail in cases related to law and order situation during PTI’s May 25 long march.

On Friday, PTI chief appeared before the court of District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat.

PTI chief was nominated in 10 cases registered at different police stations of Islamabad including Secretariat Police Station, Abparah Police Station, Kohsar Police Station, Golrah Police Station and others.

He was granted bail till July 6 against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 in each of the cases.

He is booked on charges involving interference in state affairs and damaging public property.

Earlier this month, the Peshawar High Court also granted him bail before arrest in cases registered against the party’s Azadi March on Islamabad.