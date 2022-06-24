K-Electric consumers to pay Rs5.27 per unit extra on April bills

The National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved K-Electric (KE)’s request for an increase in power tariff on the account of Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for the month of April 2022. Consequently, the consumers will be paying Rs5.23 per unit extra on their April bills.

The additional amount will be added to July 2022 electricity bills.

The Nepra decision would allow the power utility to mop up an additional Rs10.15 billion from consumers.

The KE had sought Rs5.31 per unit increase on the account of FCA for the month of April.

The KE is also seeking a whopping Rs11.33 per unit increase in tariff for the month of May 2021 under FCA.

The Nepra will be holding a public hearing on July 4 on the KE request, according to a spokesperson of the power utility.

Earlier on June 9, NEPRA had approved a tariff increase of Rs6.49 on the account of FCA for the months of July-September 2021, and Rs1.33 on account of FCA for the months of January-March 2021.

K-Electric investors call on PM Shehbaz

In an unrelated development, a delegation of K-Electric investors led by Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

They apprised the prime minister of K-Electric’s longstanding resolvable issues relating to the NEPRA, which, they said, were not only causing huge financial losses to K-Electric and the government of Pakistan but also affecting the supply of electricity to the consumers in Karachi on cheaper tariff.

The Prime Minister directed for constituting a committee of the relevant officials led by Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to find a solution to the issues, acceptable to all parties, within the next three months.