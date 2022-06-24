Ramiz Raja slams Indian media over four-nation series

Ramiz Raja was left unimpressed with the Indian media with regards to coverage of his four-nation T20 series idea.

While speaking in a press conference on Friday, Raja said that the Indian media will never speak in Pakistan’s favour which is why local media should be careful about curating their stories.

“For the first time, PCB presented a paper, regarding the four-nation series, at an ICC meeting. But unfortunately, the headlines Pakistan media used were from an Indian agency. They [Indian media] will never support us,” said Raja.

The proposal to hold a four-nation series, involving India, Pakistan, Australia and England, was presented by Raja at the ICC Board meeting in Dubai in April. However, it was put on hold due to packed Future Tour Program (FTP).

The PCB Chief also urged the Pakistan media to avoid spreading negativity about cricket in Pakistan.

“Since September 2021, the Pakistan men’s cricket team has achieved an impressive 75 percent success-rate across all formats, which is the highest amongst all the Test playing nations. In the previous PCB regime, the success rate was at 46 percent. This is also impressive because other nations have a 20 times bigger budget than ours,” he said.

“This is a massive success story for Babar Azam and company and I want the media to own this. It is very easy to spread negativity but we shouldn’t do that because cricket is a great bond for us. It is a great institution which should be protected by everyone and not just me or Babar Azam,” he added.