Rs15b PCB budget for FY 2022-23 approved

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs15 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In a press release on Friday, the PCB said that approximately 78 percent of the budget will be allocated for cricket-related activities. This includes enhanced central contracts for men’s and women’s cricketers, men’s and women’s international and domestic cricket events in the 2022-23 cricket season with additional local tournaments and matches, the Pakistan Super League season eight and the inaugural Pakistan Junior League.

Apart from the aforementioned operational budget, the PCB has also allocated funds for the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be held in Pakistan. The amount will be used for the upgradation of the infrastructure and stadia, which includes floodlights, replay screens, player dressing rooms and new spectator chairs.

The BoG, as part of its duty of care towards its staff, also approved management’s recommendation of introducing schooling allowance for lower staff to support their children’s education.

The BoG also congratulated the PCB for successfully holding first-ever uninterrupted Pakistan Super League season earlier this year. It also lauded the 81 percent increase in media and sponsorship revenues, as compared to the previous edition.

The BoG was also satisfied that 314 matches in 12 national tournaments were held in the 2021-22 domestic season. This helped domestic players earn between Rs.3.7million to Rs.5million through the PCB Domestic Player Contracts. This was in addition to the over 200 former cricketers, who are presently employed by the PCB in various roles, including administrative and coaching roles.