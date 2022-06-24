BoG approves creation of Pakistan Cricket Foundation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved the creation of the Pakistan Cricket Foundation as a charitable trust.

In a press release, the PCB said that the foundation is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The foundation will look after the “welfare and wellbeing of retired cricketers, match officials, scorers and ground staff”. The press release added that the eligibility and qualification criteria will be announced in due course.

The BoG has also approved a donation of Rs.100 million to the Pakistan Cricket Foundation over the course of the next fiscal year.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was elated about the creation of the foundation as it will help people who are struggling to make ends meet.

“This project was always very close to my heart and in this background, I am grateful to the BoG, which has given us an approval to proceed with setting up the Pakistan Cricket Foundation. Through this foundation, we will further look after the wellbeing of those retired cricketers, match officials, scorers and ground staff who are facing severe hardships,” said Raja.

“Now that the BoG has approved a donation of Rs.100 million, we will invite donors and sponsors to contribute and raise funds so that we have sufficient money in our coffers to look after all those in desperate need of the fund’s assistance and support,” he concluded.

Last month, the PCB had also announced a significant increase in the pensions of cricketers.

The pensions across all three categories was increased by Rs.100,000 under the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy.

“The increase means cricketers who have played in 10 or less Tests will now receive a monthly pension of Rs.142,000, players who have played between 11 and 20 Tests will receive Rs.148,000 and players who have featured in 21 or more Tests will receive Rs.154,000,” the PCB said in a press release.