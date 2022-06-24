No qualms on Hollywood films releasing opposite ours: Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan promoting their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with full force, which is all set to release on Eidul Azha.

Talking to Samaa Digital, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan welcomed the release of several films - be it from Hollywood or other local films - at the same time so that the people have a choice when they head to the theatres.

Talking about Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Fahad Mustafa said: “After a long hiatus owing to the lockdown, people are finally getting an opportunity to step out of the house and enjoy our family film in the cinemas.”

Defining the meaning of a good film, the actor explained that it is “one that people will remember”.

Referring to the criticism on social media, Mahira Khan added that everyone has the freedom of speech but trolls should not hide behind fake identities.

This is the first time that fans will see Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa together on the big screen which the latter believed was the perfect time to share screen space. Mahira Khan too shared that she enjoyed working with the Na Maloom Afraad star.

Produced by Nabil Qureshi and Fiza Ali Meerza, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad will also compete with Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat-starrer London Nahi Jaunga.

It also marks Fahad Mustafa’s fifth collaboration with the producers which was earlier supposed to hit screens in 2021 but was unable to due to the pandemic.

Translated and edited for Samaa English by Shaheera Anwar

To read the complete interview in Urdu, please CLICK HERE.