Hayden set to join Pakistan coaching staff for T20 World Cup

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden will be part of Pakistan’s coaching staff during this year’s T20 World Cup.

The decision was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja in a press conference on Friday.

“Matthew Hayden will be part of Pakistan’s coaching staff for the T20 World Cup in Australia,” said Raja.

“At least three foreign coaches will be appointed with first-class teams for the upcoming season,” he added.

It must be noted that Hayden was also part of the Pakistan coaching staff as batting consultant during last year’s T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 50-year-old left-hander played 103 Tests, 161 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia over the course of his career.

Raja also highlighted the improvement in performance of Pakistan team since he took charge as chairman last year.

“Since September 2021, the Pakistan men’s cricket team has achieved an impressive 75 per cent success-rate across all formats, which is the highest amongst all the Test playing nations. This has contributed in Pakistan improving its rankings, which now stands at fifth in Tests (up by one), third in ODIs (up by three and the highest since January 2017) and third in T20Is (up by one),” he concluded.