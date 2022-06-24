Coronavirus: Sindh health official recommends making masks, social distancing mandatory again

Sindh health officials have recommended the provincial government to make masks, social distancing and other covid SOPs mandatory as the positivity rate in the province soars past 6%.

Data released by the national and Sindh health authorities showed that as many as 2,949 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in Sindh. Out of these, 180 have tested positive taking positivity rate to 6.10%.

In Karachi, 1,060 people tests were conducted in the province in last 24 hours. 168 people were confirmed Covid-19 positive taking the city’s positivity ratio to 15.85%.

With the covid cases rising in Karachi and Hyderabad, the health officials have raised an alarm.

Health official in Sindh have recommended the government to impose the following SOPs to curb the spread of coronavirus:

Wearing a mask is mandatory

Social distancing in public places

Weddings and other functions are allowed in open spaces with 500 vaccinated guests and 300 vaccinated guests for indoor gatherings.

Checking of vaccination cards at high -risk areas including shopping malls, shrines, gyms

Occupancy of passengers in public transport 70 %

National tally reached 309

Over 309 new coronavirus cases have been reported from across the country in the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health, 13,941 Covid-19 tests were conducted with the positivity ratio of 2.22 per cent.

No death from the Coronavirus has been reported in the recent times although 80 patients are said to be in critical condition..

The officials said the increase in the number of cases can partially be attributed to BA4/BA5 Omicron sub-variants that have been reported in the country.

Of the new cases, the data showed that most tests were conducted in Lahore with 1,974 of which 47 people tested positive, taking the positivity ratio to 2.38%.

It was followed by Islamabad, where 1,845 tests were conducted of which 30 came positive. Positivity ratio stands at 1.63%.