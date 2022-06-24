PM to leave for Gwadar on a day long visit today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a one-day visit to Gwadar today.

This is his second visit to the port city in last one month. During his visit, PM Shehbaz will meet local fishermen.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the MoU signing ceremony between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for the construction of a state of the art hospital.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar including Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects.

He will also be briefed on the law and order situation in the province.

Afterwards, the prime minister will talk to the media as well.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the Gwadar Eastbay expressway. He said. with a heavy heart, that having increased oil prices again, the government believed that any more burden on the poor masses would be unjust and it was a time for the elite class to sacrifice.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elite would have to play their part in the noble cause. “This is their duty. I will ensure that they shower their resources for the poor and bear strict measures,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz had also expressed disappointment after the aerial inspection of under-construction development projects in Gwadar as many have not been completed including the Gwadar Airport.