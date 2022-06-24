Varun Dhawan opens up on using Abrarul Haq’s song in JugJugg Jeeyo

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has finally broken his silence on featuring famed Pakistani singer, Abrarul Haq’s song in JugJugg Jeeyo which had been creating controversies for weeks.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan shared: “Abrarul Haq sang the original so well. He was amazing and outstanding. We loved it and our music company bought the rights and now our song is doing really well, so thank you.”

Last month, after the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo was released featuring Abrarul Haq’s song, Nach Punjaban, the singer said that he will be taking definitive legal action against ace Indian film director Karan Johar and music label T-Series for using his song in a movie without acquiring the requisite rights.

Later, the complete song was released and after a lot of controversy, Abrarul Haq’s name was added under the music and lyricist’s title.

MovieBox1 later confirmed that the original song’s rights were with them which they had sold to T-series. Abrarul Haq, however, maintained that he will be taking matters to court.