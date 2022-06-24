PM in Gwadar, Covid-19 cases surge, Gold rate

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, June 24, 2022:

PM to visit Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a one-day visit to Gwadar today.

In a short span of one month, it is the second visit of the Prime Minister to Gwadar where he will meet local fishermen.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the MoU signing between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital.

The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar including the Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects. He will also be given a briefing on the law and order situation.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister will talk to the media.

Covid-19 updates

Over 309 new Coronavirus cases have been reported throughout the country in the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health, the positivity ratio is 2.22 percent while 80 patients are in critical condition.

No death was reported from Coronavirus while 13,941 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

PM expressess solidarity with Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of life after a devastating earthquake hit Afghanistan two days ago.

In his phone call with the Acting Prime Minister of the Interim Afghan Government, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister expressed solidarity with the Afghan people.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 1,000 people, left several thousand homeless and damaged infrastructure.

Pervez Musharraf

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday extended the offer of facilitating the return of ailing former dictator, Pervez Musharraf, to Pakistan.

“He [Musharraf] should return [to Pakistan] and face the law,” Tarar said while addressing a presser with Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon in Islamabad on Thursday.

The law minister said that the government wants to facilitate the former president’s return to his homeland, adding that Musharraf should face the law.

SAMAA Exclusive

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan wanted bloodshed in the country on the pretext of a long march in May and that he must be arrested for desiring such a thing.

The federal interior minister claimed that Imran Khan was not a statesman but someone who wanted to see anarchy in the country.

Sanaullah was speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live. He discussed a host of issues.

Gold price

The price of gold registered a massive drop in the local market, falling by Rs4,600 per tola a day after the yellow metal lost its value by Rs1,200 per tola.

In the past three days, gold has lost Rs6,500 per tola.

Sindh Sarafa Association says that the per tola price of gold settled at Rs140,700 per tola and the per ten grams price fell by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs120,628 on Thursday.

In the international market gold appreciated by $8 per ounce to $1,831.