PM Shehbaz calls Afghan counterpart, expresses grief over earthquake devastation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called his Afghan counterpart to express grief over the loss of life after a devastating earthquake hit Afghanistan two days ago, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 1,000 people, left several thousand homeless and damaged infrastructure.

In his phone call with Acting Prime Minister of the Interim Afghan Government, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister expressed solidarity with Afghan people.

“The Prime Minister conveyed deep sympathies and condolences, on behalf of [the] government and people of Pakistan, on the loss of so many precious lives and material damage caused by the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan on 22 June 2022,” a tweet from PM Office’s official account reads.

The prime minister reaffirmed that “Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Afghanistan in this time of tragedy”.

PM Sharif also apprised his the Afghan prime minister of relief measures taken by Pakistan, including the dispatch of vital medicines, tents and blankets.

“[The] prime minister conveyed that Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda border crossing points have been opened for the transportation of the seriously injured Afghans for their treatment in the Pakistani hospitals.”

The people of Pakistan stand in strong solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this difficult time, the statement added.

Survivors arrive in Pakistan

The people injured in the border region with Pakistan are being move to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for treatment, rescue officials said.

KP Rescue 1122 has started moving the injured to various hospitals across the border district while severly injured are being moved to healthcare facilities in big cities.

Rescue 1122 has got permission to set up a medical camp in Khost, Afghanistan and initially, three ambulances would be sent for this purpose, KP Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Ahmad told SAMAA Digital.

He said the survivors reaching the Pak-Afghan border were being given first aid, adding that nominal injured were being moved to Wana District Headquarters (WHQ) Hospital while at least 10 severely injured have been shifted to Bannu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Pakistan dispatches relief goods

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched relief goods for Afghanistan earthquake victims on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

NDMA dispatched a consignment including family tents, tarpaulins, blankets, and emergency medicines, said the spokesperson.

“Pakistan has assured all possible support to ameliorate the sufferings of the Afghan people affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake which hit parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday.”