Gold registers massive drop of Rs4,600 per tola

The price of gold registered a massive drop in the local market, falling by Rs4,600 per tola a day after the yellow metal lost its value by Rs1,200 per tola.

In the past three days, gold has lost Rs6,500 per tola.

Sindh Sarafa Association says that the per tola price of gold settled at Rs140,700 per tola and the per ten grams price fell by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs120,628 on Thursday.

In the international market gold appreciated by $8 per ounce to $1,831.

Local and international gold prices often move in opposite directions as the change in the international market is reflected in the local market with a delay of a day or two, according to SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman.

On Thursday, the value of the US dollar also fell by Rs4.7 as the prospects of Pakistan’s economic revival became brighter.