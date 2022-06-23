Afghanistan quake survivors stream into Pakistan

Following the deadly earthquake in neighboring Afghanistan which has killed more than 1,000 people so far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Rescue 1122 has started treatment of survivors in the hospitals across the border.

The injured are being moved to the nearby hospitals while arrangements are being done to move severe casualties to healthcare facilities in big cities.

Rescue 1122 also got permission to set up a medical camp in Khost, Afghanistan and initially, three ambulances would be sent to the neighboring country for this purpose, the spokesperson confirmed.

Besides Rescue 1122, the teams of the Pakistan Army and the administration of the border areas are also participating in the relief operations.

In a statement, KP Rescue 1122 Director General (DG) Dr Khateer Ahmad said fully-equipped ambulances were stationed on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan for treatment of the injured. He added that the rescue workers are also distributing relief items among the affected people.

Further, KP Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Ahmad told SAMAA Digital that Rescue 1122 is taking part in the rescue and relief operation on the order of the provincial government.

He said the survivors reaching the Pak-Afghan border were being given first aid, adding that nominal injured were being moved to Wana District Headquarters (WHQ) Hospital while at least 10 severely injured have been shifted to Bannu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Ahmed said the provincial government is facilitating them for shifting the casualties to hospitals in big cities like Peshawar.

He said the earthquake victims are only being allowed to cross the border after the verification of documents.

Pakistan dispatches relief goods

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched relief goods for Afghanistan earthquake victims on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

NDMA dispatched a consignment including family tents, tarpaulins, blankets, and emergency medicines, said the spokesperson.

“Pakistan has assured all possible support to ameliorate the sufferings of the Afghan people affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake which hit parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday.”