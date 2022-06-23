Senate panel seeks details on cases involving PTI leaders over Azadi march

The Senate Committee on Interior has instructed relevant authorities to submit details of the cases registered involving PTI leaders Walid Iqbal, Azam Swati, Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Yaseen, and others.

The panel met under Chairman Mohsin Aziz at the Parliament House on Thursday and reviewed cases registered against PTI leaders and common people, “illegal” arrests, and the storming of homes, according to a release issued after the meeting on Thursday.

Aziz said that the panel would prepare a final report after visiting all the provinces with permission from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said a tweet being attributed to the panel and stories about retired military officers taking up Canadian nationalities were fake and had nothing to do with the proceedings of the committee. This issue was never deliberated at the committee nor was a report compiled on it, the chairman said.

Speaking via video link, Dr Yaseem Rahid and Senator Walid Iqbal narrated their ordeal on May 25 when PTI Chairman Imran Khan had issued a call for a long march on Islamabad.

Walid Iqbal told the panel that police personnel stormed his parents’ house in Lahore and although the Punjab IGP later came to their house to apologize, the police knew that he was in Islamabad, yet his parents were harassed.

Mohsin Aziz declared the raid shameful.

Dr Shehzad Wasim said that on the one hand the marchers were subjected to tear gas shelling and crackdown and on the other hand FIRs were registered against them, including some carrying terrorism charges. The two issues needed to be examined separately, he said.

Ejaz Chaudhry and others also informed the Senate Committee on Interior about the events of May 25 and what they had faced.