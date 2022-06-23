‘Strategic Roadmap’ chalked out to tackle economic challenges

To tackle the challenges confronted by the government including economy in best possible way, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chalked out the ‘Strategic Roadmap’.

The PM’s strategic team, headed by Special Assistant Dr Jehanzeb Khan, will include all federal secretaries as the members. PM will monitor the performance of the strategic team.

According to official documents available with SAMAA Investigation Unit (SIU), the strategic team will focus on seven different sectors including fiscal stabilization, austerity measures & control of inflation, enhancing the revenue, State Owned Enterprises (SOE) reforms and privatization, export enhancement, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) promotion, power & gas sector reforms and social protection for the vulnerable stakeholders.

A workshop will be convened at PM Office on June 27, 2022 to brief the members and discuss the priority areas and to get their viewpoint.

Secretary to PM, Dr Syed Tauqir Shah has dispatched the invitations to all the secretaries to attend the workshop.