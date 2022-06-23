Pakistani swimmer Faizan goes missing in Hungary

Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar has went missing in Hungary after arriving in the country last week.

The 22-year-old, who is a four-time national gold medalist, was set to participate in the 19th FINA World Championships in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

According to Geo News, Akbar checked out of his hotel in Budapest, without informing his roommate, and never returned. Akbar also left his Pakistan shirt in the room but took all other necessary belongings.

The Gujar Khan-born also missed the 100m backstrokes event on June 19.

Akbar’s department, whose name has not been disclosed, has already approached Pakistan’s embassy in Hungary, the local police and other relevant authorities in order to find the swimmer.

The report added that Akbar could have easily moved to another European country as he had a Schengen visa. Additionally, his father looked quite relaxed when informed about his missing son.

Akbar has also been dropped from Pakistan’s swimming squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which are set to take place between July 28 and August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Akbar will have to pay a fine of Rs.2 million for not turning up for the event since he signed an undertaking before leaving for Hungary.

The remaining three Pakistani swimmers, Amaan Siddiqui, Jehanara Nabi, and Bismah Khan, are currently participating in the FINA World Championship, which will conclude on July 3.