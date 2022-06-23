No bogus scheme in Balochistan budget, claims govt spokesperson

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has presented a friendly budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023 and everyone along with the opposition members were satisfied, said Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem said.

Azeem said the chief minister had reviewed everything very carefully so no bogus scheme could be added to the budge.

The spokesperson said every year people would see legislators fighting with each other during the budget or post-budget. This was the first time no-one has protested outside or inside the parliament because CM Bizenjo had presented a people-friendly budget, she said.

“The opposition was ignored in the previous governments but for the first time, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and his team brought everyone on the same page.”

The Balochistan government has unveiled a deficit budget worth Rs612.7 billion with a deficit of Rs72.8 billion for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23.

With the ink still not dry on the budgetary figures, which were approved at the penultimate moment before being presented in the house, the penned figures showed that the government expected receipts worth Rs528.6 billion this year.