Pakistan sends relief goods to quake-struck Afghanistan

Pakistan dispatched eight trucks of emergency relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the shipment was sent to the neighboring country last night on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz said he was he was ‘deeply aggrieved’ by the loss of lives due to 6.1 magnitude earthquake which jolted Afghanistan yesterday.

“People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren,” the PM said on social media adding that the relevant authorities were actively working to provide relief to the affected people.

Meanwhile, the press information department also issued a statement giving out details of the shipment.

“The consignment arranged by the NDMA consists of family tents, tarpaulins, blankets, and emergency medicines,” it said, adding that, “Pakistan has assured all possible support to ameliorate the sufferings of the Afghan families affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake which hit parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday 22 Jun 2022.”

A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan had killed at least 100 people and injured dozens more, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers reach remote areas, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.

Afghan government spokesperson Bilal Karimi had told AFP that the number of those martyred in the earthquake is more than 100.

“Many houses were damaged and people trapped inside,” he said.

Aid agencies and the United Nations say Afghanistan needs billions of dollars this year to tackle the crisis and have particularly stressed the need for greater disaster preparedness in Afghanistan, which remains extremely susceptible to recurring earthquakes, floods, and landslides.