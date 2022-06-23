World Snooker Tour spot offered to Asjad Iqbal

Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal has been offered a spot on the Professional Snooker Tour by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

Iqbal was offered the place after Thailand’s Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon was withdrawn due to disciplinary issues.

“After careful consideration the WPBSA Board has taken the decision not to admit Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon as a Member of the WPBSA,” snooker’s governing body said in a statement.

“This decision has been taken in the best interests of the WPBSA and the sport. This means that he will be unable to take a place on the World Snooker Tour for the forthcoming season.

“This is due to outstanding serious disciplinary matters from when he was last on the World Snooker Tour in 2015. Thanawat is cooperating fully with the WPBSA to resolve the outstanding issues.”

It must be noted that Asjad was the next in line on the Asia-Oceania Q School Order of Merit.

Earlier in June this month, cueist Mohammad Asif became the first player from Pakistan to graduate to the professional snooker tour.

He achieved the feat after qualifying for the final of inaugural Asia-Oceania Q School event in Bangkok, Thailand.