Asia Cup: Rashid Latif backs Pakistan to beat India

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that the Men in Green are in a good position to overpower arch-rivals India during the next edition of Asia Cup.

The 53-year-old stated that Pakistan’s win in last year’s T20 World Cup against India has titled the odds in Babar Azam’s side’s favour.

“I am hopeful for Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2022. The victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup 2021 has increased hopes for Pakistan,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“No doubt other teams are also competitive but the main competition in Asia Cup 2022 would be between India and Pakistan,” Latif added.

Latif also heaped praise on the consistency of the Pakistan side on the international level in the recent past.

“India is no doubt a good team but there’s no example of the way Pakistan is currently playing cricket. Pakistan has players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan who are currently named as the best players by ICC,” he explained.

It must be noted that Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup in August and September later this year.