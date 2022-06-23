Khaby Lame becomes most-followed star on TikTok

Khaby Lame, popular for his fun videos on simplifying daily tasks, has become the most-followed celebrity on TikTok.

He dethroned Charli D’Amelio on TikTok with 142.2 million followers to her count of 142.1 million.

Based in Italy, Khaby Lame of Senegalese origin garnered fame when he started simplifying daily tasks which many others had complicated for no reason.

He was a factory worker in Italy but due to COVID lost his job when he thought of getting on TikTok and creating videos.

Khaby Lame is a now a very popular name across the globe and is also the face of many brands.