Brad Pitt hints at retirement plans

Actors says he considers himself on the 'last leg'
Samaa Web Desk Jun 23, 2022
Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been a heartthrob for many throughout the years, but the actor might be calling it quits soon.

Brad Pitt graced the recent cover of GQ Magazine wherein he spoke about his career, films and his dreams at the age of 58.

Speaking of his career in films right now, Brad Pitt commented: “I consider myself on my last leg - this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Brad Pitt continued: “Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self.’ It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean? For me it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry.”

Brad Pitt has been in the industry since the late 80s. Some of his most popular films include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and many more.

