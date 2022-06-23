Big jolt: KE wants to increase electricity price by Rs11.33/unit

K-Electric (KE) has submitted a request to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a Rs11.33 per unit increase in electricity tariff, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The privately-owned power supplier has applied for an increase in tariff on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of May.

KE’s spokesperson has said that the increase will only apply to one month’s bill.

The spokesperson further added that NEPRA has announced a public hearing on July 4 to deliberate on the request.

He highlighted that between March and May, furnace oil and regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) prices rose by 38% and 50%, respectively.

If KE’s application is approved, the tariff hike would impose an additional burden of Rs22.65 billion on the people of Karachi.

Earlier on June 9, NEPRA had approved a tariff increase of Rs6.49 on account of FCA for the months of July-September 2021, and Rs1.33 on account of FCA for the months of January-March 2021.

As per the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act 1997, the authority has to review and revise the approved tariff on monthly, quarterly, and annual adjustments while ensuring that the consumers are protected against ‘monopolistic and oligopolistic prices’.